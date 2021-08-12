Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,150,823. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

