Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.80. 3,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $150.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.61.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

