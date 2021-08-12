Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 55,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Plug Power by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 304,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 435,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 182,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,353,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

