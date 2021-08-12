Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 6,318 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 5.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,027,000 after buying an additional 507,479 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DoorDash by 218.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,936 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.45. 13,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.64. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.21.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

