Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,826 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $61,590,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after acquiring an additional 960,330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,353,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,521. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.