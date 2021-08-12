Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.20 Million Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.44. The stock had a trading volume of 62,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.26. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at $222,062.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,525,373. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.