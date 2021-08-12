Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 75,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,618,833. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,674,973 shares of company stock worth $180,634,997. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

