Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after acquiring an additional 140,383 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 24.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

CAG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.75. 8,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,241. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

