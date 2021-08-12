Mask Network (MASK) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.31 or 0.00014169 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $98.90 million and $59.23 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00056385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.38 or 0.00885617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00111739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,673,450 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

"NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. "

Mask Network Coin Trading

