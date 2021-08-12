Master Contract Token (MCT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $108,570.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 37% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $199,656.07 and approximately $108,570.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.86 or 0.06881072 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00134693 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars.

