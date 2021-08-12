Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.7% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total value of $28,908,066.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,674,427.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $361.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,776,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.