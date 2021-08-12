Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,149 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.48.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.45. The stock had a trading volume of 168,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,589. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $356.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.