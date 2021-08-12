Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Downgraded to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $385.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.48.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $361.14. The stock had a trading volume of 95,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,589. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.06. The company has a market cap of $356.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

