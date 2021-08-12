Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.10. 2,280,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,946. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.67. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,969 shares of company stock worth $5,413,986. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.