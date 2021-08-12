MATH (MATH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.55 Million

MATH (CURRENCY:MATH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. MATH has a market cap of $136.86 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MATH has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MATH coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000175 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About MATH

MATH is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . MATH’s official website is mathwallet.org . MATH’s official message board is blog.mathwallet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

