Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

MTNB opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 52.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.