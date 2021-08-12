Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Tops $0.0353

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $781,554.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00372735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.