Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires 6,474 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.36. The stock had a trading volume of 118,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,297. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $155.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.