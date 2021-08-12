Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,651 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,038.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $606,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,063. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $107.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.55.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

