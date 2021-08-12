Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,931. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.20 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

