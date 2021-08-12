Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 1.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 55.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

UL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

