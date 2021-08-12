Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases 1,031 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 2.9% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $200.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

