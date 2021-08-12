MAX Exchange Token Achieves Market Cap of $618,360.32 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $618,360.32 and $77,184.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,180.92 or 0.99968743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00031230 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.07 or 0.01009336 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00353704 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.87 or 0.00391162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006715 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00070182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004627 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

