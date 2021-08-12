Maxcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $521,182.67 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $521,182.67 and $175.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,639.06 or 0.99926249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00031855 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.04 or 0.01018626 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00350660 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00395132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00074258 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

