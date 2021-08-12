Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.23. 2,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,531. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.74. Maximus has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

