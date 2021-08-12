Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Announces $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
MRTI remained flat at $$145.00 on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125. Maxus Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12.
Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for Maxus Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxus Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.