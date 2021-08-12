Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Announces $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

MRTI remained flat at $$145.00 on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125. Maxus Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.12.

Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate invest trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, ownership, development, and lease of real estate properties. It operates through the Apartments and Retail segments. Its purpose is to acquire interests in income-producing real properties, primarily multifamily apartments.

