M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 156,902 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAA. Liberum Capital upped their price target on M&C Saatchi from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.60) target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

