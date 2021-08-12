McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.85. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 12,501 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.78.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

