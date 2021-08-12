Mchain (MAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,831.35

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 43.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $52,831.35 and $63.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mchain has traded 59% higher against the dollar. One Mchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006146 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000103 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000080 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 68,306,075 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

