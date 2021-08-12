McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Cut by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 581.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after buying an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,644. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares in the company, valued at $26,564.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

