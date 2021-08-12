Mdex Price Tops $1.37 (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00003064 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $834.65 million and $47.32 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00146476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00155743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,483.07 or 0.99326035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.35 or 0.00878299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 608,314,625 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars.

