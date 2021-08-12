mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Shares Down 9.4%

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.88 and last traded at C$7.91. Approximately 78,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 55,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.73.
MDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$10.32 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of mdf commerce to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.24. The stock has a market cap of C$222.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.82.
About mdf commerce (TSE:MDF)
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.
