MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH) Shares Down 0.1%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.82. 19,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 68,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

Get MDH Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MDH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.