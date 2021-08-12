MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,026. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.