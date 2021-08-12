Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 194.50 ($2.54). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.46), with a volume of 61,698 shares traded.

MER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 188.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

