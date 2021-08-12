Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 60.58% and a negative net margin of 92.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

In other Medalist Diversified REIT news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 1,480,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

