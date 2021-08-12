MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 291.15% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. MedAvail updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL traded down $3.95 on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,582. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $115.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital cut MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedAvail stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

