MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.39

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 635076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

LABS has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$100.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

In other MediPharm Labs news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 309,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$151,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 572,000 shares in the company, valued at C$280,280. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,263,000 shares of company stock worth $616,410.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.