MEET.ONE Market Cap Reaches $8.72 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 513.7% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $8.72 million and $10,755.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00143499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00153771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,512.20 or 1.00186977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00867481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

