Megacoin (MEC) Trading Down 9.9% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $263,270.08 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00373052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,612,687 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

