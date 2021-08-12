MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%.

NASDAQ MGTX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 37,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $39,254.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $85,175.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,851,338.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $343,955. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

