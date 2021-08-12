Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.59

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 108824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

