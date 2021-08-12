Melon Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Melon coin can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Melon Profile

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon's total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

