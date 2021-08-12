Meme Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Meme has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $456.19 or 0.01030810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

