Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and $19,923.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.88 or 0.00409239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003482 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $425.97 or 0.00948032 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.