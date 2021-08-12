MenaPay (MPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $968,850.54

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. MenaPay has a market cap of $968,850.54 and $451.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.58 or 0.00888071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00112490 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002024 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

