MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,927.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,887.57 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37,751.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,537.96.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

