Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Increased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

