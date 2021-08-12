MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $225.30

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $225.30 and last traded at $225.30, with a volume of 47 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.71.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

