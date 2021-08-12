MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $225.30

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $225.30 and last traded at $225.30, with a volume of 47 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.