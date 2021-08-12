Meridian Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $399.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $176,096.97 and $399.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.25 or 0.00333250 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001038 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.00984706 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

